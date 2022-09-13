Press Release: "Ever Vigilant" New Book on Leadership, Legacy, Patriotism
This Friday, September 16, 2022, is the launch of a powerful new book “Ever Vigilant: Leadership and Legacy, by the Executive Chairman of CACI.”
This Friday, September 16, 2022, is the launch of a powerful new book, "Ever Vigilant: Leadership and Legacy, by the Executive Chairman of CACI." Dr. J. Phillip "Jack" London's memoir is about a rare and unique life well lived, tracing his journey from his childhood in Oklahoma to his graduation from the United States Naval Academy, followed by active military service to become a successful defense industry executive and expert on business ethics for almost 50 years.
— Dr. J. Phillip London
Through his unique vision and remarkable leadership built on the foundation of patriotism he adopted from his military service, Dr. London built CACI into a $5.7 billion fortune 500 company supporting some of the most important and critical national security priorities in America.
Drawing upon his military experience, he set a high bar for leaders across the government contracting industry in establishing standards for ethics and integrity. He tells how the Naval Academy created the foundation for his later successes and where he began to understand the concept of serving a cause greater than self – the cause for his country. His strong patriotism served as a compass throughout his life and career.
"The first time you have to stand on your own can be very intimidating.
For me, this was the Naval Academy. Beyond the traditional college
experience, we were being groomed as patriotic citizens and Navy leaders.
Our character would be tested and developed. We had to live to the
standards of the institution and those role models who had come before us.
The Academy shaped me and my life for the better."
Dr. Jennifer London, co-author, and wife of Dr. London, stated. "As my husband led by example, from the making of a sailor, a man, a citizen, and a leader, the power of American patriotism transformed his life. Through his leadership and example, we see the importance of preserving our patriotism and our way of life in this country. America’s freedoms and opportunities support our successes. There are a lot of fractures in our society today, a society that seems to have lost its moral compass. We should not lose the message of patriotism but pass it on to our children. They are our ambassadors to the future."
Ever Vigilant is endorsed by General Jack Keane, USA (Ret.), Roger Staubach, Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys quarterback, USNA '65, and Ambassador James S. Gillmor III. Ever Vigilant will be available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble on Friday, September 16, 2022. All of the book proceeds will be donated to various Navy organizations and charities.
Dr. J. Phillip “Jack” London was Executive Chairman/Chairman of the Board of CACI International Inc (NYSE), a $5.7 billion technology solutions and services company with twenty-three thousand employees in 155 offices worldwide. During his twenty-three years as chief executive officer (1984–2007), Dr. London built CACI into a leading information technology and network communications services company.
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. She is the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.
