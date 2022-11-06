Meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva

TAJIKISTAN, November 6 - On November 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

During the conversation, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Monetary Fund were discussed.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized the contribution of the Fund to the sustainable socio-economic development of our country and assessed the results of today's meeting as important in terms of considering the current state and prospects for cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Monetary Fund.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan, with its accession to the membership of the International Monetary Fund (1993), used its assistance in promoting economic reforms, maintaining macroeconomic stability, supporting the balance of payments, ensuring the sustainability of international resources and improving the living standards of the population, including during the coronavirus pandemic.

An exchange of views took place on various areas of cooperation, including solving the challenge of the adverse effects of climate change on sustainable development, the search for comprehensive solutions to water and climate problems and other topical issues of the day.

The interlocutors considered it necessary to strengthen further cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Monetary Fund for the prospective implementation of economic reforms and the planned development of the country.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, invited the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to visit Tajikistan at her convenience.