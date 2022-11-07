Aruba Airport Becomes 1st Airport In The World To Receive Green Globe Certification
Queen Beatrix International Airport (Aruba Airport) is the first Airport in the world to receive Green Globe certification.
As a busy tourism hub, Aruba Airport Authority has set the benchmark for the Caribbean aviation industry.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After realigning Aruba Airport Authority’s vision, goals and objectives in 2021, in which Sustainability was defined as one of the most important company pillars, AAA reviewed pursuing possibilities for Certifications on Sustainability. Certifications are important tools to verify if a company’s efforts on Sustainability actually result in more sustainable operations, have an impact on a country’s Sustainable Development Goals objectives and contribute to a better planet. For 2022, AAA chose to undergo an independent assurance audit on Sustainability to pursue the Green Globe Certification.
— Green Globe CEO, Birte Pelayo
In the past week, AAA received the exciting news that Queen Beatrix International Airport (Aruba Airport) became the first Airport in the world to receive the Green Globe certification. Green Globe is one of the leading certification programs for sustainable operations and management of travel and tourism worldwide and AAA is very proud of this achievement. AAA has focused its sustainability efforts in its Airport operations by implementing building management systems, reduction of energy consumption initiatives, pilot waste projects, purchasing policies and GHG emissions report to mention a few. Furthermore, AAA Wings of Hope focuses on executing community projects based on UN’s Sustainable Development Goals with the goal to create a positive impact on the local community.
Green Globe CEO, Birte Pelayo said, “As a busy tourism hub, Aruba Airport Authority has set the benchmark for the Caribbean aviation industry. Airport operations can greatly contribute to lowering emissions through on-ground innovations and supporting better flight planning. And as an essential transport infrastructure, the economic and social contributions that airports make are vital to economies underpinned by travel & tourism.
“Aruba Airport Authority is taking the lead, not only in the Caribbean, but globally, being the first airport to be certified under the Green Globe International Standard for Travel & Tourism, the highest level of certification for operation and management of a travel & tourism business. Aruba Airport Authority has indelible connections to the prosperity of Aruba and its sustainable success will deliver tangible and measurable benefits for all in the community,” added Birte Pelayo
“Aruba Airport the first airport to achieve the Green Globe Certification, has done so by creating local impact and achieving global goals. Along with the requirements of their operations meeting international sustainability criteria, their social impact program, Wings of Hope, aligns with the Sustainable Development Global Goals (SGDs). The SDGs stand as a pillar of Airport's values and operational mission. AAA, integrates sustainable education within the community, environmental action throughout its department operations and encourages environmental responsibility with their partners; all in an effort to reduce emissions and integrate resiliency. I hope that Aruba Airport Authority's Green Globe Certification will stand as an influence to other airport and travel entities to consider how their operations are contributing to a positive climate impact”, said Denaye Hinds, the official auditor for Aruba Airport’s certification process.
Director Health, Safety and Sustainability of AAA, Angeline Flemming indicated that, “AAA cannot be more proud of this achievement. The efforts by AAA and the Airport community in the past years to make our Airport operations more sustainable, have paid off with achieving this prestigious certification.”
Joost Meijs, CEO of AAA stated, “When AAA set out its sustainability goals and objectives, we expected and aimed to be able to reach certain levels of certification in the two years ahead. We set ambitious goals and in such a short period of time, was able to become the first Airport in the world to have achieved Green Globe certification, exceeding our initial expectations”. This, according to Meijs, shows the enormous commitment of our staff and other partners to conduct business with respect to our environment.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
