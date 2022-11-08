Synoptek Teams Up With CoreStack to Bring Cloud Governance to Enterprise Customers
CoreStack’s NextGen FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps Powers Synoptek’s SynOps Solution to Manage and Govern Cloud
CoreStack’s capability to quickly navigate in a multi-cloud ecosystem has significantly improved our efficiency.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud, today announced a global partnership with Synoptek, an internationally recognized managed service provider and global systems integrator. CoreStack will provide its AI-powered cloud governance capabilities underpinning Synoptek’s SynOps delivery capabilities. SynOps can now provide self-service capabilities for provisioning and orchestration to expedite deployment and support.
— Darren White, Director, Cloud Platforms at Synoptek
Built on the Corestack platform, together the companies will bring innovative solutions that will enhance compliance and security posture across the multiple cloud environments, automate and streamline their cloud operations, and implement cloud cost control for Synoptek’s managed services portfolio.
CoreStack's AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its next-gen cloud governance fabric, such as a 50 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40 percent decrease in cloud costs, and a 100 percent compliance with security standards. CoreStack’s proactive and preemptive cloud governance provides a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.
"Visibility in the public cloud is one of the major risks in migrating to the cloud. Enterprises are increasingly recognizing that the migration to cloud can turn into a risky proposition, if not managed properly," said Darren White, Director, Cloud Platforms at Synoptek. “CoreStack’s capability to quickly navigate in a multi-cloud ecosystem has significantly improved our efficiency through continuous governance, including three dimensional reporting, agile security and compliance, and effective cost controls. Corestack has also allowed us to offer additional services, such as AWS and Azure well-architected framework assessments and more.”
Suren Singh, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack said, “Managing the cloud is the number one challenge and opportunity of our times. Having developed the leading AI-powered cloud governance, automation, and orchestration solution set, we are excited to partner with Synoptek to help them become a one-stop destination to manage and govern clients’ cloud challenges with ease and speed.”
About CoreStack
CoreStack is a next-gen cloud business accelerator that empowers enterprises to predictably increase top-line revenues, improve bottom-line efficiencies, and gain a competitive edge through AI-powered real-time cloud governance on autopilot. CoreStack's FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud, enable reporting, recommendation, remediation and provide single pane-of-glass governance across multi-cloud. Through executive dashboards for comprehensive real-time insights, CoreStack delivers transformative value such as 40% increase in operational efficiencies, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% security assurance and compliance. CoreStack helps 300+ global enterprises govern $1+ billion in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and IDC recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io
About Synoptek
Synoptek is a global business and technology consulting and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve. As a global systems integrator and managed technology services provider, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide to help them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid foundations for their business. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps organizations grow their business while optimizing and protecting their ecosystem. With growth, ownership, inclusivity and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek. on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
