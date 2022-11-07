Vantage Circle Announces partnership with Zoho Connect

Vantage Circle partners with Zoho Connect to transform employee engagement and communication.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global simple and AI-empowered employee engagement platform announced partnership with Zoho Connect, a modern intranet team collaboration software platform.

Vantage Circle’s partnership with Zoho Connect aims at enhancing team collaboration and bringing people and resources together. This partnership will further enhance employee productivity and improve employee engagement.

Vantage Circle aims to shape an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Zoho Connect is a robust team collaboration tool that offers a platform to interact, share information and documents, and also push important information across all the employees or in the department at the workplace.

“We look forward to this partnership with Zoho Connect and collectively work towards building a culture of appreciation, collaboration, and an all-in-one platform for the employees to communicate effectively. Together, we want to develop an inclusive and motivated workforce'', says Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

"At Connect, we've always found that a culture of recognition and appreciation is crucial in building a healthy work environment. Through this partnership with Vantage Circle, we hope to provide our users with more tangible rewards and recognition options; and help them build a happy, motivated, and productive workforce," says Jagannath Chandramouli, Product Manager of Zoho Connect.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Zoho Connect:

Zoho Connect is an integrated internal communications platform that helps companies improve cross-team collaboration, engagement, and employee experience and promote a healthy work culture.

From communication to employee surveys, knowledge management, task management, file repositories, people directory, internal forums, and online town halls, Zoho Connect provides a platform to craft pleasant employee experiences and build a winning work culture. Visit https://www.zoho.com/connect/ to learn more.