Astera Recognized in G2 Fall Reports Niche Quadrant, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Astera is proud to announce that two of their products, Astera Centerprise and Astera ReportMiner, featured in the G2 Fall 2022 report across a range of categories, including on-premise data integration, ETL tools, data mapping, data preparation, and data extraction.
These reports rank software based on authentic and relevant reviews from real users, showcasing the latest market trends in technology and software.
Highlights from the G2 reports
Astera Centerprise
Astera Centerprise is an end-to-end data integration platform developed to help businesses unlock the power of data-driven insights. With a parallel-processing engine, easy-to-use interface, and powerful automation capabilities, Astera Centerprise can streamline and accelerate enterprise data processes.
Astera Centerprise is recognized in the niche quadrant in the following reports:
- On-Premise Data Integration Software Grid Report
- ETL Tools Grid Report
- Data Mapping Grid Report
- On-Premise Data Integration Software Momentum Grid Report
- ETL Tools Momentum Grid Report
- Data Mapping Momentum Grid Report
Astera ReportMiner
Astera ReportMiner is an enterprise-grade data extraction solution designed to help businesses extract value from their unstructured data and standardize it according to their reporting and analytics requirements.
Astera ReportMiner is recognized in the niche quadrant in the following reports:
- On-Premise Data Integration Software Grid Report
- Data Preparation Grid Report
- Data Extraction Grid Report
- On-Premise Data Integration Software Momentum Grid Report
- Data Preparation Momentum Grid Report
- Data Extraction Momentum Grid Report
About G2
G2 is a trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually, including employees at Fortune 500 companies, check out reviews on G2 before making a technology decision. The platform compares software and services based on social data and user ratings to help businesses make informed buying decisions.
About Astera
Astera is an end-to-end data platform that helps business users unlock valuable insights from their data with its suite of user-friendly and robust data extraction, data quality, data integration, data warehousing, and electronic data interchange solutions.
Check out Astera's offerings on G2 and explore how Astera can help you automate data-driven processes and drive greater functionality, cost savings, and real-time decision-making.
Contact:
Website URL: https://www.astera.com
Email: sales@astera.com
Address: 30721 Russell Ranch Rd, Suite 140, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Phone: +1-888-77-Astera
Munira Lalani
