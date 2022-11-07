TheraBox Launches Affiliate Program

TheraBox, the unique way to inspire happier lives with joy-boosting activities and thoughtful wellness products, has launched a lucrative Affiliate Program.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBox, the unique and popular monthly self-care subscription concept focused on inspiring happier lives, and respected as the #1 monthly self-care subscription gift for women, has launched a professionally managed and exciting Affiliate Program.

The program embraces the TheraBox goal to inspire more self-love and happiness through therapist-curated products that reduce stress and enhance the joys of life,” explains a company spokesperson.

“After all, our brand and our products empower people to create a happier life, based on actions and thoughts. And the Affiliate Program offers a terrific opportunity to earn a solid commission on popular TheraBox subscription gifts for women.”

As seen in Forbes, on Oprah, The Today Show, ABC News, Good Morning America and BuzzFeed, each box is a guaranteed $120 value, and includes a therapeutic activity (inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more positivity), as well as the unique TheraBox special touch of seven or eight full-size treats (feel-good wellness products like aromatherapy, clean beauty, and skincare) to pamper the mind, the body and the soul.

And the TheraBox reputation and success generate lots of excellent feedback.

Gricellys F said: “I cannot express enough how happy I am with this box. Everything is luxurious, smells good, useful, and the curation is amazing! I subscribe to a few boxes, but this one stands out!”

Samantha Petersen wrote on Facebook: “This first box came with so many goodies that work for me. I cannot wait to get my next box! I wish I came more than once a month. Also love that everything is organic! A++++ .”

As TheraBox affiliates prove every day, the enthusiastic and positive TheraBox customer feedback, combined with the solid commission income of the TheraBox Affiliate Program, create a win-win opportunity for TheraBox affiliates.

“The extra boost of affiliates not only being successful, helping to spread the word, growing the popularity of TheraBox, and earning commission while doing it, is an exciting, lucrative and natural extension of the TheraBox subscription gifts for women idea,” the spokesperson adds.

For more information, please visit https://mytherabox.com/pages/about and https://mytherabox.com/blogs/therabox-blog

About TheraBox

TheraBox is a monthly self-care subscription focused on inspiring happier lives. Each box incorporates 1 happiness boosting activity inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity. Additionally, we select 7-8 wellness products sourced from vendors that produce natural, organic, and feel-good products ranging from aromatherapy, clean beauty/skincare, and unique lifestyle goodies. Themes and items change each month---always a delightful surprise!

