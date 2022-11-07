KSahai.com Launches Human Design Chart

Human Design, the popular holistic method of self-knowledge, is detailed in the personalized Human Design Chart.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s widely proven that living to your soul's highest purpose and stepping into your fullest potential are important and exhilarating. It’s also very doable, with the holistic method of self-knowledge known and respected as Human Design, combining Kabbalah, I'Ching, the chakra system, quantum physics, genetics, and biochemistry, all into one master system.

“It’s about understanding your purpose and true potential,” explains Kavita Sahai, CEO & Founder of K Sahai. “Human Design combines ancient knowledge with modern science and helps you reconnect with who you are at your core. We use technology and years of experience to channel the power of human design.”

Human Design uses specific information about birth time and location to identify energy type and reveals all kinds of info about yourself that even your diary doesn’t know. “At K Sahai, we know you want to be living to your soul's highest purpose,” she adds.

“To properly do that, you need to know your true calling (dharma). Sometimes the problem is not knowing what that is or where to start.”

All it takes is getting a free and personalized Human Design Chart from www.ksahai.com.

It is a revealing way to discover your design, and also get easy-to-follow guidance and the helpful explanation about interpreting the personalized Human Design Chart. Most importantly, www.ksahai.com explains how to apply your own Human Design Chart to achieve a more fulfilling life.

“Human Design is your soul's roadmap to who you came to be, what you came to do, and what karma you came to correct in this lifetime,” Kavita Sahai says with passion. “We believe that by helping people discover their true purpose, we raise their vibration and the vibration of the planet. It's a gift we are happy to give.”

