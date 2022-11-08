Gausium announces Diamond Sponsorship of the Innovative Workplace Summit 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading solutions provider of autonomous floor cleaning and service robots, announced today that it will be supporting the Konica Minolta Innovative Workplace Summit 2022, which will take place on 11th November 2022 at Cordis Hong Kong.
With the theme “Reveal a New Stage of Hyperautomation”, the Konica Minolta Innovative Workplace Summit 2022 aims to showcase how the innovative and comprehensive business solutions enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the companies in Hong Kong.
According to Konica Minolta, the concept of “Hyperautomation” denotes a higher level of digital transformation that automates the already automated processes. It provides a strategic framework that combines a range of automation technologies, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) that identify time-consuming business processes and power up end-to-end automation.
“We’re delighted to be a Diamond Sponsor of the Innovative Workplace Summit 2022. Gausium has actually been part of the hyperautomation game with our AI-driven autonomous solutions of floor cleaning and services as well as cloud-based data collection and management. Our innovative solutions deliver a superior experience of workplace automation with holistic process management and continuous improvement.” said Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business Gausium.
About Gausium
Gausium was founded by Edward CHENG in 2013 out of a passion for autonomous driving. It started as a solutions provider of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and integrated robotics software. Today, Gausium has become a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 2,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.
