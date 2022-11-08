Gausium announces Diamond Sponsorship of the Innovative Workplace Summit 2022

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading solutions provider of autonomous floor cleaning and service robots, announced today that it will be supporting the Konica Minolta Innovative Workplace Summit 2022, which will take place on 11th November 2022 at Cordis Hong Kong.

With the theme “Reveal a New Stage of Hyperautomation”, the Konica Minolta Innovative Workplace Summit 2022 aims to showcase how the innovative and comprehensive business solutions enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the companies in Hong Kong.

According to Konica Minolta, the concept of “Hyperautomation” denotes a higher level of digital transformation that automates the already automated processes. It provides a strategic framework that combines a range of automation technologies, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) that identify time-consuming business processes and power up end-to-end automation.

“We’re delighted to be a Diamond Sponsor of the Innovative Workplace Summit 2022. Gausium has actually been part of the hyperautomation game with our AI-driven autonomous solutions of floor cleaning and services as well as cloud-based data collection and management. Our innovative solutions deliver a superior experience of workplace automation with holistic process management and continuous improvement.” said Allen Zhang, Chief of Overseas Business Gausium.

About Gausium

Gausium was founded by Edward CHENG in 2013 out of a passion for autonomous driving. It started as a solutions provider of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and integrated robotics software. Today, Gausium has become a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 2,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.

About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

