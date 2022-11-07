Submit Release
Will Nevada’s Vote be Split in Thirds?

Barry Lindemann

Nevada U.S. Senate Candidate Barry Lindemann

RJ Image

Las Vegas Review Journal Image

The makeup of the Nevada voting pool doesn’t bode well for either major political party.

I expect to win this with a plurality. She will get her hardcore Democrats and he will get his hardcore Republican votes. The rest of us who want sensibility, will vote for me.”
— Barry Lindemann
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Monica Potts from “FiveThirtyEight” reported when she analyzed the voters in Nevada, she obtained a quote which summed up what could begin an election night of chaos, “Nevada is an extremely divided state,” Pappageorge said. “More than most folks understand — it’s one-third Democrats, one-third Republican, one-third independent.”

Unaffiliated/Independent candidate Barry Lindemann sees a path to responsible government due to a shift in voters’ allegiance. “Nevada shed a lot of Democrat voters due to Joe Biden’s administrative decisions. They changed to Independent or Unaffiliated. These would have been reliable votes for sitting Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, but their defection from the Democrats doesn’t mean that they will automatically be driven into the Republican arms and candidate Adam Laxalt. Their votes mean more than party. I expect to win this with a plurality. She will get her hardcore Democrats and he will get his hardcore Republican votes. The rest of us who want sensibility, will vote for me.”

