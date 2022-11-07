Nevada Senate Candidate Fulfills Campaign Promise Prior to Election

Lake Mead U.S. Senate Candidate Barry Lindemann

Lake Mead administration will move to the federal government to save Hoover Dam from going Deadpool.

Has a candidate for office ever fulfilled a campaign promises prior to the election?” — Barry Lindemann

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In late October the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation made the uncomfortable decision to intervene in the management of the Colorado River. This step was necessary in order to keep power running to the West’s electrical grid and forestall any possibility of future rolling blackouts, should the water level at Hoover Dam reach a level where it stops producing electricity .One U.S. Senate Candidate in Nevada had been calling for this action since June, Barry Lindemann . Lindemann witnessed the decline in Lake Mead and made the rescue of the lake a cornerstone in his campaign promises. “Allowing lake levels to decline over twenty years has been as irresponsible as politicians inability to control spending”, said Lindemann.Though government indicates the Colorado is in its sight, the question will be if it follows through on the pledge. Lindemann assures that with his victory on Tuesday, he will follow up regularly with the Bureau of Reclamation to keep the process on track. As Lindemann asks, “Has a candidate for office ever fulfilled a campaign promises prior to the election? I won’t ignore our Great Lake, ever!”

Lindemann remarks about saving Lake Mead on The Learned Machines Podcast