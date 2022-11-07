The Gorham Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Robert Murray of Gorham. Mr. Murray was last known to be at his address, Finn Parker Road in Gorham at 12:50 pm. Mr. Murray who is a white male, 5’11”, 140 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes suffers from mental health issues. He is presumed to be on foot without his cell phone. Mr. Murray was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with a neon yellow T-shirt over it. If located please call the Gorham Police Department at 207.893.2810
