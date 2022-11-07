MDimune partners with Ewha Womans University Medical Center to develop inflammatory bowel diseases therapeutics
EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune, Inc., a Korean biotech company developing BioDrone™ platform technology based on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs), announced a business agreement with Ewha Womans University Medical Center (EUMC) and acquisition of IP from EUMC to develop therapeutics for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). MDimune and EUMC agreed to extend their research collaboration which will play a pivotal role in innovative IBD drug development.
EUMC, led by Dr. Chang Mo Moon, a gastroenterologist specializing in colorectal diseases, conducted a series of preclinical studies to test the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cell-derived vesicles (MSC-CDVs) produced by MDimune using their proprietary technology. Using a mouse model that mimics human inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the team demonstrated that MSC-CDVs exhibit an excellent therapeutic effect on the IBD model that exceeds that of MSC itself by showing improved protection of gut tissues, inhibition of the expression of inflammatory cytokines, and increased cell migration and proliferation. Through the IP transfer, MDimune has acquired these data for the further development of IBD therapeutics.
IBD is a group of intestinal disorders that cause chronic inflammation of the digestive tract resulting in damage to the tissue and painful symptoms such as diarrhea, bleeding ulcers, etc. Despite increased efforts to develop treatments for IBD, the unmet needs are still high among patients suffering from such disabling symptoms and disease complications. Due to the rising prevalence of IBD worldwide, the Business Research Group estimated that the global IBD treatment market size would be USD 20.48 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow to USD 24.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.94%.
MSC-CDV is one of the most characterized therapeutic products that MDimune is developing, which shows how MDimune’s nanovesicle-based approach can successfully overcome the drawbacks of stem cell therapy, such as tumorigenicity or mechanical entrapment in the tissue. MDimune expects to expand its application toward broad inflammatory diseases.
