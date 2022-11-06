Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006210
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 5, 2022, at approximately 1647 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near Wheelerville Road, Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Micah Lockhart
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1647 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US RT 4, near Wheelerville Road.
Through investigation it was determined Micah Lockhart was operating a vehicle in a negligent manner resulting in him crashing the vehicle. Lockhart was traveling eastbound on US RT 4 and exited the right side of the roadway. Lockhart was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Lockhart was processed for driving under the influence at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Lockhart was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for January 30, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland City Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/2023, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.