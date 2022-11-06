Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / DUI / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006210

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 5, 2022, at approximately 1647 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near Wheelerville Road, Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Micah Lockhart

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1647 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US RT 4, near Wheelerville Road.

Through investigation it was determined Micah Lockhart was operating a vehicle in a negligent manner resulting in him crashing the vehicle. Lockhart was traveling eastbound on US RT 4 and exited the right side of the roadway. Lockhart was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lockhart was processed for driving under the influence at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Lockhart was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for January 30, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland City Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/30/2023, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

