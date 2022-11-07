Successful Applicants of Rakesh Sarna Scholarships Notified as 2022 Program Concludes
The Scholarship Program continues to attract an increased number of applicants from varied academic disciplines as the Program enters its fifth year in 2023
Mei and I are delighted to witness the increased level of interest in our Scholarship Program. This only strengthens our resolve to continue to assist as many deserving students as possible.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Rakesh and Mei have granted $1,500 scholarships to many deserving students pursuing higher education in universities and colleges in the United States.
— Rakesh Sarna
To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants were required to submit an acceptance letter or proof of enrolment to an accredited university or college in the United States. Interested applicants had to describe in a 500-word essay their background, explain why they deserved this financial assistance, and how they would benefit from receiving this financial aid.
As the level of interest in the Rakesh Sarna Scholarship Program increases, so does Rakesh and Mei’s resolve to help deserving students with financial assistance to pursue college education.
The fifth year of this Scholarship Program will open on June 1, 2023 and will accept applications until August 31, 2023.
About Rakesh and Mei Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation - a global hospitality company that owns, manages, and franchises hotels and resorts. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer - International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From September 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). After retiring in 2017, Rakesh completed his Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and a graduate of Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
Mei and Rakesh strongly believe that higher education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourage young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors. They deeply appreciate the importance of higher education and try to find ways to help young people who need help with resources to achieve their academic goals through the Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship programs as well as the Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship, named after their late beloved golden retriever.
Rachanee Sarna
Rakesh Sarna Scholarships
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other