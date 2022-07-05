Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship Program Now Accepting Applications for 2022
U.S. College Students Have Until August 31, 2022 to Apply
We are delighted with the level of interest in these scholarships - specially the one in memory of our beloved Teddy. We encourage students in other fields to also apply as soon as possible.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rakesh and Mei Sarna 2022 U.S. Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. Students currently attending colleges in the United States are eligible to apply. The deadline for applications is August 31, 2022.
— Mei & Rakesh Sarna
This is the fourth consecutive year that Rakesh and Mei Sarna are awarding $1,500 scholarships to college students in all areas of studies. Since its inception in 2019, the program has been an overwhelming success with applicants from all over the country. As part of their submissions, applicants must submit a 500-word essay explaining why they deserve the scholarship, what they hope to accomplish with it, and what their career goals are for the future.
Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment in the form of an acceptance letter, current class schedule, or another form of proof of enrollment to be considered.
To learn more and apply, please visit:
https://rakeshsarnascholarships.com/
About Rakesh and Mei Sarna
Rakesh Sarna has extensive experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer — International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From September 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). During his tenure with IHCL, Rakesh also served as an Executive Director on the Board of IHCL and as Chairman of three publicly traded companies in India and Sri Lanka. In 2021, Rakesh completed his Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and completed her Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami in 2021. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
Mei and Rakesh strongly believe that higher education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourage young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors. They deeply appreciate the importance of higher education and try to find ways to help young people who need help with resources to achieve their academic goals through the Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship programs as well as the Teddy Sarna Veterinarian Medicine Scholarship, named after their late beloved golden retriever.
