Rakesh and Mei Sarna launch the 2023 "U.S. Scholarship and Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Programs"
Now Accepting applications until August 31, 2023
As we enter the fifth year of the Rakesh Sarna Scholarships Program, we are extremely encouraged by the level of interest in both the U.S. and the Teddy Sarna Verterinary Medicine Scholarships,”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED SATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rakesh and Mei Sarna are pleased to launch the 2023 U.S. and the Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Program, offering scholarships of $1,500 to students currently enrolled in an American university or veterinary college.
— Mei & Rakesh Sarna
Applications will be accepted until August 31, 2023, and successful candidates will be advised by October 31, 2023.
In addition to the U.S. Scholarship Program for students enrolled in an American university, the Teddy Sarna Veterinary Medicine Scholarship aims to provide students who are committed to becoming the next generation of veterinarians and are enrolled in a veterinary college that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) in the United States.
To be eligible for the scholarship program, applicants must submit an acceptance letter or other proof of current enrollment at an American college, as well as a 500-word essay explaining why they are a deserving candidate and how they would utilize the funds. Scholarships are for one year at a time and successful candidates will be able to apply every year, subject to maintaining adequate grades.
ABOUT RAKESH AND MEI SARNA
Rakesh Sarna has extensive industry experience in the hospitality industry and has gained valuable insights from his time spent working with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. He was appointed Chief Operation Officer-International from 2007 to 2012 and Group President for the Americas from 2012 to 2014. From September 2014 to September 2017, Rakesh served as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). in 2021 Rakesh completed his Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green College of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami.
Mei Sarna is an undergraduate of Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok and completed her Master of Arts in Global Affairs from the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs at Florida International University in Miami in 2021. Mei has extensive experience in the hospitality industry having spent close to twenty-five years in sales and marketing and service excellence disciplines in the United States, Oman, Russia, Switzerland, Thailand, and India.
Mei and Rakesh strongly believe that higher education is a vital component to personal and professional development and encourage young individuals to pursue their academic endeavors. They deeply appreciate the importance of higher education and try to find ways to help young people who need help with resources to achieve their academic goals through the Rakesh and Mei Sarna Scholarship programs as well as the Teddy Sarna Veterinarian Medicine Scholarship, named after their late beloved golden retriever.
