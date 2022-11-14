Submit Release
BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ Opens Twelve-Day Intensive Treatment Program

BALANCE eating disorder treatment center located at 18 W. 21st St, 4th floor NY, NY 10010

The end of the year is stressful and isolating for those with an eating disorder, BALANCE offers an exclusive twelve-day treatment program.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALANCE, a premier outpatient eating disorder treatment center, innovates eating disorder treatment with a succinct program for a limited time.

A common myth about eating disorders is that food is the central problem. Eating disorders are mental health diseases that are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose. ¹

Wintertime adds challenges due to changes in routine, increased stress from work or school, familial responsibilities, and social commitments. For people with mental health issues, seasonal depression, an abundance of food, colder weather, less sunlight, and family dynamics compound stress.

It is common for the end of the year to escalate eating disorder symptoms.

BALANCE designed a twelve-day intensive outpatient program in which clients select two consecutive weeks within the timeframe of December 12 to January 28, 2023. An abridged treatment program that aligns with time off school or work eases the pressure of a complicated time.

BALANCE clinical leadership strategically developed the twelve-day intensive treatment program as harm reduction with the following objectives as the framework:

▣ Empower clients to function freely in their winter break and holiday environment by selecting days within the given timeframe.

▣ Prevent relapse by helping clients cope with the inevitable challenges that will arise outside the walls of treatment.

▣ Reduce isolation with intimate group therapies co-staffed to maintain a low client-to-clinician ratio.

▣ Deliver highly effective interventions through verbal and nonverbal therapeutic modalities led by masters-level clinicians.

▣ Enable clients to maintain work, school, social and familial commitments.

▣ A program that allows the seamless continuation of care for those with providers on break during the wintertime

What distinguishes this program at BALANCE from other programs, aside from a shorter commitment, is the customized treatment for each individual client. Each person responds to treatment differently. To individualize treatment, BALANCE offers significantly more personal attention by limiting the number of participants in the program and collaborates with the client's external care providers before and during treatment.

Registration for the twelve-day intensive program is open now for a limited time. A clinical assessment precludes registration.

For a complimentary consult or to schedule an assessment call 212-645-6903.



(1) Arcelus, Jon et al. “Mortality rates in patients with anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders. A meta-analysis of 36 studies.” Archives of general psychiatry 68,7 (2011): 724-31. https://doi.org/10.1001/archgenpsychiatry.2011.74

