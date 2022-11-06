Working trip to Sharm El Sheikh of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, November 6 - On November 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working trip to the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistants to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and Economic Affairs, Ministers of Energy and Water Resources, Finance, Chairmen of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, Committee for Environmental Protection, and other officials.