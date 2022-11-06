Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,247 in the last 365 days.

Working trip to Sharm El Sheikh of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, November 6 - On November 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working trip to the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistants to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and Economic Affairs, Ministers of Energy and Water Resources, Finance, Chairmen of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, Committee for Environmental Protection, and other officials.

You just read:

Working trip to Sharm El Sheikh of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.