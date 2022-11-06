Submit Release
Commencement of working trip in the city of Sharm El Sheikh of the Arab Republic of Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, November 6 - On November 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, in order to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by high-ranking representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport.

