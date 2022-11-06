Meeting with President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser

TAJIKISTAN, November 6 - On November 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser.

Issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Islamic Development Bank were discussed at the meeting.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the level of beneficial cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank and highly evaluated the Bank's contribution to the implementation of projects aimed at the socio-economic development of Tajikistan.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of a series of important projects in the fields of education, healthcare, energy, transport, irrigation and other priority social and economic sectors of Tajikistan.

During the conversation, it was considered necessary to continue the process of financing priority projects in Tajikistan and to develop and implement the Partnership Strategy between Tajikistan and the Islamic Development Bank.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on joint cooperation in the direction of preventing and reducing the impact of climate change, natural disasters, the need to finance reconstruction activities after the pandemic crisis and other external factors to the economy of our country.