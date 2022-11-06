St. Albans / LSA Crash - Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2006352
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/5/22 @ 1617 hours
STREET: Vt Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Route 236
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene and was described as a white truck with rear end damage.
It was reported that the utility pole was swinging in the roadway and there were live, sparking wires. Sheldon Fire responded to the scene and shut down the roadway for several hours while utility responders made repairs to the damaged equipment.
Troopers checked the area for the vehicle involved in the collision but were unable to locate it. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.