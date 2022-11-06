Submit Release
News Search

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,295 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans / LSA Crash - Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A2006352                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/5/22 @ 1617 hours

STREET: Vt Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Route 236

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene and was described as a white truck with rear end damage.

 

It was reported that the utility pole was swinging in the roadway and there were live, sparking wires. Sheldon Fire responded to the scene and shut down the roadway for several hours while utility responders made repairs to the damaged equipment.

 

Troopers checked the area for the vehicle involved in the collision but were unable to locate it. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

You just read:

St. Albans / LSA Crash - Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.