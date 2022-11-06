St. Albans / LSA Crash - Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2006352

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/5/22 @ 1617 hours

STREET: Vt Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Route 236

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole, causing significant damage to the pole. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene and was described as a white truck with rear end damage.

It was reported that the utility pole was swinging in the roadway and there were live, sparking wires. Sheldon Fire responded to the scene and shut down the roadway for several hours while utility responders made repairs to the damaged equipment.

Troopers checked the area for the vehicle involved in the collision but were unable to locate it. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.