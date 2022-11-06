Jack Henderson, Health Tech Expert, Set to Dominate US Market
Jack Henderson, CEO of multiple health companies, launches Healsgood - a telehealth business that pays its doctors more and has the potential to help millions.
We place the clinicians' happiness at the heart of what we do at Healsgood. Our mission is to make life easier and better for those who use our platform.”LONDON, UK, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Henderson, CEO of KPI Health and Project Alpha, has already dominated the UK market with his expertise in the healthcare sector.
— Jack Henderson, CEO Healsgood.
Now he's launched in the US and is planning on revolutionising the healthcare industry out there.
Healsgood is a paradigm-shifting player in the healthcare industry. Their cutting-edge technology will establish a marketplace where they empower patients with access to physicians and medications over video chat.
Nowadays, patients are looking for flexibility and accessibility when it comes to healthcare. They are fed up with the waitlists and the extortionate fees that come with healthcare. Likewise, doctors just want to be treated with respect for the work that they do and have the ability to be flexible with their hours so they can also have lives.
Healsgood changes the healthcare game - they pay their doctors extremely generously, with lots of additional benefits. Moreover, the healthcare is affordable for patients and they can access medical advice 24/7 from anywhere in the world.
Jack Henderson has been running successful healthcare businesses in the UK for 7 years but sees that there is huge room for improvement in the US market. WIth telehealth proving popular during the pandemic, Jack sees the opportunity to help improve the US market, despite the difference when it comes to privatised healthcare compared to that of the NHS. Healsgood will ensure that healthcare is affordable to everyone.
Each Healsgood clinician goes through a rigorous vetting process, ensuring that the patients only receive the best treatment.
Jack's mission is to change the healthcare industry all around the world, making sure that good quality healthcare is a right that everyone has, no matter how much money they earn or where they come from.
