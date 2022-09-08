Complex Creative is Living Wage and Good Business Charter (GBC) Accredited
Complex Creative is fully accredited by the Good Business Charter and the Living Wage Foundation as being a responsible and good business to work for.
It's an honour that our company are recognised for the work that we do and our continued efforts to give back to the community and just be an all-round good, responsible and sustainable business.”LONDON, UK, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complex Creative is known as The No Bullsh*t Agency due to their transparency and honesty, which is refreshing is the marketing industry. They have been on a mission to transform the creative industry and are always looking for ways to give back and do business “right”.
— Sabrina Chevannes, Founder & CEO
Therefore, it’s no surprise that they are now fully accredited by the Living Wage Foundation to offer all their staff at least the London Living Wage. This means the most junior positions in the company will expect to get a minimum of the London Living Wage when working for Complex Creative.
In addition to this, Complex Creative have been fully accredited by the Good Business Charter and are now recognized for their responsible business practices, such as fairer hours and contracts, employee wellbeing, ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility.
This goes hand-in-hand with the philanthropic activities that Complex Creative are continually doing, such as their annual charity dinner and commitment to practicing sustainable web design.
Complex Creative are one of the first agencies in the world to dedicate themselves to building low-carbon websites to help reduce companies’ carbon footprint.
