Sabrina Chevannes, CEO of Complex Creative, accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders. Sabrina has shown exemplary business success and is welcomedLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabrina Chevannes, the Founder and CEO of Complex Creative, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Complex Creative is known as The No Bullsh*t Agency, thanks to their transparent way of working, and honest nature when dealing with clients. They're a full-service creative agency in London, specialising in designing and building low-carbon, bespoke WordPress websites.
Sabrina Chevannes was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.
“We are honored to welcome Sabrina into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Sabrina has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Sabrina will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Sabrina Chevannes is a big advocate for sustainable web design and has already published a thought leadership piece about the impact that web designers are having on the environment and how they have a responsibility to do something about it. This article about why web designers need to think about sustainable web design already sits prominently on Forbes.com and has proved to be a popular piece on sustainability in digital.
Finally, Sabrina will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"It's an absolute honour to be invited into a such a prestigious organisation as this. I am truly passionate about my business and for Forbes to recognise this and to acknowledge that we're doing great work is just an incredible feeling. I cannot wait to be surrounded by such a high calibre of business owners and achieve amazing things together."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
