Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,279 in the last 365 days.

Virginia State University Concert Choir to Present Annual Fall Concert November 13

The Virginia State University Concert Choir/Photo Credit: Antoine D. Williams

Patrick D. McCoy serves as Interim Director. Photo Credit: Antoine D. WilliamsD.

Conducted by Interim Director and Petersburg Native Patrick D. McCoy, the choir will sing works by Moore, Clausen, Helvey and Schubert among others.

PETERSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia State University Concert Choir conducted by Interim Director Patrick D. McCoy will present The Annual Fall Concert on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 4 PM in Anderson-Turner Auditorium-Virginia Hall located at 1 Hayden Drive, Petersburg, VA on the campus of Virginia State University. Accompanied by Timothy L. Hall, the choir will sing works by  René Clausen, Howard Helvey, Franz Schubert, Undine Smith Moore and Moses G.Hogan, among others.

The Virginia State University Concert Choir first achieved musical eminence under the  leadership of the legendary J. Harold Montague.  So effective and successful was he in introducing and developing an a cappella tradition that the choir soon became known on the tour circuit as the Virginia State A cappella Choir.  This love for artistic unaccompanied singing was nurtured by Montague's successors, Mozart Frazier, Aldrich Adkins, Oscar Henry, Eugene Simpson, Carl Harris and Johnnella Lucas Edmonds, who recently retired from the university as Director of Choral Activities after a 50 year tenure in the department of music.  In recent years, accompanied repertoire was added to the programs for variety and in order to provide a more balanced exposure to great choral literature.  Past collaborations have included performances with The Richmond Symphony Orchestra in the presentation of such works such as Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, the Requiems of Brahms and Verdi Ginastera's Psalm 150, Honegger's King David, Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music and Undine Smith Moore's Scenes from the Life of a Martyr.

Currently, the choir is led by Petersburg native, interim director Patrick D. McCoy, a 2000 alumnus of the university and a former student of Edmonds, having sung under her direction in the university concert choir, as well as being among her former voice students.  Recently, the choir participated in a performance of the 'Defiant Requiem' at The Music Center at Strathmore under the baton of Maestro Murray Sidlin, featuring the choirs of University of VA, Virginia Commonwealth University, Longwood University, American University and Catholic University with full orchestra and professional soloists. Accompanist Timothy L. Hall is a two time graduate of the prestigious Westminster Choir College where he studied organ with Joan Lippincott.  He currently serves as Organist and Choirmaster at Christ and Grace Episcopal Church in Petersburg, VA.

The concert is free and open to the public.  Reserve your free tickets at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-state-university-concert-choir-annual-fall-concert-tickets-460513938587?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNew

Admission is also available at the door.

For more information about the concert, please e-mail pdmccoy@vsu.edu or call (804) 524-5332.

Virginia State University Concert Choir
Virginia State University
+1 804-524-5332
email us here

You just read:

Virginia State University Concert Choir to Present Annual Fall Concert November 13

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.