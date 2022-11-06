Re: ROAD CLOSURE VT 105 Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 105 Sheldon in the area of Colton Rd up to the intersection of VT Route 236 has both lanes shut due to a motor vehicle crash with power lines down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.