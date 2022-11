FDTI and AFP Collaborate at AFP Annual Conference in Philadelphia

FDTI Panel Discussion at AFP Annual Conference: Best Practices in Finance Learning & Development

I really enjoyed the conference. The MegaCap FDTI lunch was one of my favorite sessions. It was so impactful connecting with those individuals in person.” — Anne Hegedus, Finance Manager at General Mills

CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) had the privilege of sharing CFO talent development best practices at the Association of Finance Professionals (AFP) 2022 annual conference in Philadelphia, PA.FDTI primary delegates, Sarah Gelb, Director, Global Finance Talent Management, L&D, Johnson & Johnson, Melissa J. Steele, Director, Finance Talent Development, Business Excellence, Verizon, and Sheila VanWicklen, Global Finance Development and Staffing Director, Dow, presented best practices across the entire finance lifecycle including Recruiting, Retention, Development and Succession Planning.The panel was moderated by FDTI Owner and Facilitator, Margaret Rodgers. In addition, members of the FDTI FP&A Roundtable and the AFP MegaCap Networking Group had the opportunity to come together to debrief conference learnings over a facilitated lunch session.