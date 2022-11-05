State Police Investigate Early Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s Co.￼

November 5, 2022

(BELTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County.

The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a crash on southbound I-95 prior to Route 212 in Beltsville. The preliminary investigation indicates a white Toyota Camry struck the rear of a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was disabled on the left shoulder at the time of the incident.

The operator of the tractor trailer is identified as Nico McClure, 27, of North Carolina. He was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack and Forestville Barrack responded to the scene along with personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are also on the scene assisting with traffic detours. Lanes 1 through 4 are shut down as the investigation continues and debris from the crash is removed.

