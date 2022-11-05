I. T. Official Partners With Mental Health Professionals, Launches GoFundMe for Survival Kit
I. T. Official, Mental health advocate, hip-hop artist, songwriter
By Fran Briggs
Most significant were the metrics and level of engagement. His post on survival reached more than 10 million people and generated over 1 million comments.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health advocate, hip-hop artist, songwriter, Los Angeles community activist, and graduate of Rutgers University—Newark, I. T. Official, is teaming up with America's mental health professionals his publicist announced today. His goal is to leverage his GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/fcea6744 to reach those who struggle with depression and suicide ideation and give each a free survival kit.
After I. T. cited one of his poems about survival on social media, it went viral and immediately began to alter lives. Most significant were the metrics and level of engagement. His post on survival reached more than 10 million people and generated over 1 million comments.
In true rhythm and poetry fashion, I. T. delivered inspirational words to live by to his online audience.
Sparked by a passion to encourage, enlighten, and empower others, I. T. created and began to give away what he refers to as a survival kit. It includes his exclusive music, jewelry, merchandise, games, prizes, and more. The artist's aim is to encourage fulfillment and purpose.
The survival kit also includes free mental health resources, a mental health checklist with crisis contacts, and a floatable key chain with an inspirational quote.
"I am excited about collaborating with mental health organizations and mental health professionals. They provide the tools and resources needed to clinically support this demographic," said a charismatic I. T. Official. "Generous donations to this campaign will not only help me finance my tour, but leave my audience with something helpful, tangible, and memorable."
I. T. Official Tour and GoFundMe Page Logistics
➣I. T. Official tour begins in November, 2022 and runs through March, 2023
➣Backers around the globe can participate and are encouraged to donate $20.00 to $2,000
➣ Backers will be featured on the company’s websites, social media pages, and in newspaper and television press releases
➣ A GoFundMe page was created to fund his tour. To contribute visit https://gofund.me/fcea6744
➣ Backers from the GoFundMe campaign will be featured on the I.T. websites, social media pages, and in newspaper and television press releases
➣ Mental health professionals represent several sectors including psychiatry, psychology, and others
"As I. T. Official continues to grow, so does the need for an infrastructure that can support his efforts," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to I.T. Official. "The GoFundMe campaign will help ensure that attendees have access to specialists from the mental health and behavior science industries, and receive survival kits at no-cost."
ABOUT I.T. Official
I.T. Official (a.k.a. Infinite T) was born in Staten Island, NY to biracial parents in 1991. He was named Travis Meade. His mother is from Barbados, and his dad is Italian and Irish. The artist has been penning poetry and rap lyrics since he was 10-years-old. He grew up and spent most of his life in New Jersey before moving to Los Angeles, California. In middle school, he recorded his own remixes to his favorite songs and then sold them out of his school locker. I.T. graduated with a bachelor's from Rutgers University, Newark. He has been featured on soundtracks such as EA Sports’ NBA2K21 video game, and public health messages. The artist enjoys writing love songs, deeply reflective poetry, and aggressively positive raps. He aspires to be more like Jesus and less like himself. His influences are Eminem, Fabolous, Lauryn Hill, Lil Wayne, and J Cole. I. T. The welcomes those with interest in becoming promotional partners. For additional information including how to book I.T. Official, call (862) 800-7910, or visit https://itofficialchannel.com/survivalkit/ For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs at 928-275-1342, or email FranBriggs@aol.com
