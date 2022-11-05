Wallet operations infrastructure platform Liminal announces support for Polygon Blockchain
With this announcement, Liminal aims to secure the entire Polygon ecosystem and provide the best custody platform to all projects that are built on Polygon.
We are extremely elated to announce this flagship partnership program for the Polygon ecosystem. We are confident that this program will help secure the projects building on Polygon.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wallet Infrastructure Platform Liminal, which recently touched 4 billion dollars in transactions processed, announced that it has started offering support for the Polygon blockchain ecosystem. This will enable Polygon and Liminal to work collaboratively towards making digital assets safer, more efficient, and rewarding for individuals and businesses without giving up control and ownership.
— Mahin Gupta, Founder, Liminal
Founded by Mahin Gupta in 2021, Liminal has already established itself as the most trusted wallet infrastructure platform for managing digital assets in a secure, efficient and compliant manner. With a sharp focus on customer experience and security, Liminal has onboarded many institutional customers on its platform. While it has more than 200 million dollars worth of assets under protection and it supports more than 1500 digital assets, the latest addition of Polygon to its platform will add tremendous value to its customers.
Polygon, a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform, has seen widespread adoption across the industry with more than 2.2 billion transactions, 175 million unique addresses and close to 140 million dollars of average daily savings in gas fees. More than 53K dApps have used Polygon to scale their performance and growth so far. Now these developers can leverage the extraordinary capabilities of Liminal’s custody platform.
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal was naturally pleased with this development and said, "Integrating with Liminal, Polygon will get a more streamlined and secure experience in providing Defi services to their clients."
In addition to the security features, Liminal also provides secure, role-based access to users. Liminal’s proprietary algorithm allows its customers to save up to 12% gas fees while transacting on EVM chains. While Liminal users can now avail additional features like staking on Polygon to potentially earn up to 12% APY returns, Liminal’s DeFi integration allows users to maximize their yields without giving up the security offered by multi-signature wallets.
Liminal through its deep understanding of the market requirements aims to create unique solutions that add real value to businesses and customer experience. Liminal provides a hybrid architecture using its proprietary algorithms to offer a customized solution that is plug-and-play and cost-efficient.
About Liminal
Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security to digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organisation, Liminal is based out of Singapore. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. They provide a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC) to provide secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Its operational excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations hence, saving businesses significant development costs. Liminal’s unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Its proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions, including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 53,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 2.2B+ total transactions processed, 175M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.
