CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2022

A public inquest into the death of Kalin Holonics will be held December 5 to 9, 2022, at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 1800 Prince of Wales Drive in Regina.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Holonics, 25, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre on July 9, 2020. Medical personnel responded and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and Holonics was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel BusseJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8959Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca