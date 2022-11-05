Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,103 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks - Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3006253

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  11/02/22, 1926 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  VT RT 14, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED:  Joshua Avery

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Zachary Pearce

AGE: 38

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of an assault in Williamstown.  The investigation revealed that Avery went to Pearce’s residence to confront him about money that was owned to Avery.  Avery assaulted Pearce and pointed a firearm at Pearce before leaving in a vehicle.  On 11/04/22, Avery was located by the Department of Corrections and Montpelier Police.  He was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/30/22.

 

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/30/22, 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks - Multiple Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.