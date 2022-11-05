Berlin Barracks - Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006253

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/02/22, 1926 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Joshua Avery

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Zachary Pearce

AGE: 38

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of an assault in Williamstown. The investigation revealed that Avery went to Pearce’s residence to confront him about money that was owned to Avery. Avery assaulted Pearce and pointed a firearm at Pearce before leaving in a vehicle. On 11/04/22, Avery was located by the Department of Corrections and Montpelier Police. He was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/30/22.

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/30/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648