Berlin Barracks - Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006253
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/02/22, 1926 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Joshua Avery
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Zachary Pearce
AGE: 38
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of an assault in Williamstown. The investigation revealed that Avery went to Pearce’s residence to confront him about money that was owned to Avery. Avery assaulted Pearce and pointed a firearm at Pearce before leaving in a vehicle. On 11/04/22, Avery was located by the Department of Corrections and Montpelier Police. He was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/30/22.
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/30/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
