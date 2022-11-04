Working Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco, 2 to 6 November 2022

His Excellency Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, is on a working visit to Singapore from 2 to 6 November 2022 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Minister Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong earlier today and met Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on 3 November 2022. Both sides reaffirmed the warm friendship between Singapore and Costa Rica. The Ministers discussed ways to deepen international cooperation in areas like trade and sustainable environment amidst global economic uncertainty and climate change. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan also welcomed Costa Rica’s interest to deepen relations, especially in trade and supply chains, with the Asia-Pacific and ASEAN.

Minister Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco also met with Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan this afternoon. Minister Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco will depart Singapore on 6 November 2022.

Costa Rica Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco calls on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, 4 November 2022

Credit: MCI

Costa Rica Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Dr Arnoldo André Tinoco meets with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, 3 November 2022

Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore