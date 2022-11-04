The “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” kicks off and presents outstanding films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries with the theme “All Rivers Flow to the Sea”

MACAU, November 4 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and supported by the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), the “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” will be held from 4 to 18 November, during which 30 films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries will be screened. The screening of the opening film Hero was held recently (4 Nov) at the Galaxy Cinema of Galaxy MacauTM, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; Member of the Cultural Consultative Committee, Choi Ian Sin; Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Public Relations, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Christina Sin; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheong Lai San, and the Acting Head of the Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of IC, Chong Siu Pang, among others. Before the opening screening, the organiser arranged for a musical performance to kick off the Film Festival.

The “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” is one of the series of activities of the 4th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”. Themed “All Rivers Flow to the Sea”, this year’s Film Festival will present nearly 30 outstanding films from China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The Film Festival is divided into three sections, namely, “As Inclusive as the Ocean”, “China Films”, and “Portuguese-speaking Films”, highlighting the spirit of exchange and inclusion, mutual understanding and pioneering between China (including Macao) and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. The opening film Hero, which is directed by three middle-aged female directors, Sylvia Chang, Joan Chen and Li Shaohong, tells the stories of three women living in Bejing, Wuhan and Hong Kong who seek love and hope during difficult times. The screening was attended by members of the film industry and students from local secondary schools and higher education institutions, who all enjoyed the heartwarming atmosphere created by the film.

Among the various subjects covered by the films at the Film Festival, Mariner of the Mountains tells the story of a filmmaker’s journey across the Mediterranean to his roots in Algeria; A Marble Travelogue humorously depicts the marble production chain between Greece and China in a visually captivating style; and Sea, directed by Chan Chon Sin of the University of Macau, is rich in poetry and charm. On the other hand, the Portuguese-speaking films include a number of international film festival nominees and winners, including Fogaréu and Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter which fully illustrate the directors’ fantastic vision. The Film Festival will also present four short films, namely, Selflessness, Sailing Expeditions, Inclusiveness and Women’s Stories, which portray humanistic values and culture in unique stories that will bring both joy and tears to the audience.

A number of outreach activities will be organised during the Film Festival, including the “Seminar on the Development Prospects and Industry Trends of Chinese Short Films” by the winner of the Short Film Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the producer of the film The Water Murmurs, Shan Zuolong. After the screening of the short film Inclusiveness, Macao directors Hao Chit and Kiwi Chan of Hold Your Hand will also meet the audience.

With the support of the GEG, two outreach activities “GUIA LIGHTHOUSE – 3D Printing Workshop” and “World Heritage Shadow Play Workshop”, will be held concurrently during the period of the Film Festival, on the first floor of Broadway Macau. Both activities will be conducted in Cantonese and admission is free. Spectators with tickets for the Film Festival can register through the “Activities Registration System” on IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event.

This edition of the Film Festival also offers ticket discounts. Members of the public who spend a specified amount at designated restaurants at Galaxy Macau and Broadway Food Street from today to 18 November, can receive a “Film Festival Discount Card”, and can enjoy a “Buy one, get one free” discount when purchasing tickets for any sessions of the Film Festival at the Cinematheque・Passion. Tickets are limited and subject to availability. Tickets for the Film Festival are also available at the Cinematheque・Passion and online. For more information about the ticketing and the event, please visit the webpage of the “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP, the “IC Art” page on Facebook and WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”. For enquiries, please contact IC on tel. no. 8399 6256 during office hours.

IC strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the health authorities and will implement appropriate measures for the cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants at the film screenings at the Cinematheque・Passion must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) at least 14 days (as shown in the Macao Health Code with a “golden frame”), or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours (self-paid). In addition, all participants must wear face masks throughout the activities, undergo body temperature checks, and present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and crowd control measures on-site. Those with a fever or respiratory symptoms will not be allowed to enter the venue.