Gusset Pillow Protector Case from Down Under Bedding Reaches 269 Organic 5 Star Reviews on Amazon.com

"Stop the Pillowfight" Our Patent-Pending unique 2 zipper design has become an instant bestseller Tony Sagar Co-Founder Down Under Bedding

TONY SAGAR, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly launched 100% cotton 400 thread-count 2 zipper-designed gusseted pillow protector case from Down Under Bedding & Pillow has become an instant best-seller on amazon.com, reaching 269 organic verified 5 Star reviews since its release this year.
Down Under Bedding co-founder Tony Sagar says customer feedback has told us that these big thick contoured gusset pillows are lacking the right accessories so customers can sleep better and protect their investment. The patent pending design solved the problem. Now no more trying to squeeze your pillow inside a protector or pillowcase that does not fit.

Reviews on Amazon.com:
"I had a hard time finding extra large protectors; glad I came across these"
CHammer
August 20, 2022

About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:
It is a privately held Canadian company with a focus on deep, meaningful restful sleep solutions. For close to 40 years, Down Under Bedding has been retailing its private label products and other brands through its retail store & its site downunderbedding.com
Tony Sagar is the co-founder of Down Under Bedding. Since 1989 the brand has sold millions of its natural unique sleep bedding products on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and their own branded stores.
He has appeared on dozens of sleep & interior design podcasts and written featured articles on energy through restful sleep.

Mr. Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding & Pillow
+1 905-624-5854
email us here
