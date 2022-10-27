Down Under Bedding to Distribute Staywell Copper in Canada. All Staywell Copper Products are Made in the USA
"We are pleased to bring Staywell Copper brand to the Canadian Market Place" Tony Sagar Co-Founder downunder.comTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Down Under Bedding is pleased to announce that they will distribute Staywell Copper in Canada for 2022 and beyond, effective immediately.
Tony Sagar, Down Under Bedding co-founder, sees consumers capitalizing on the trend for a healthy germ-free lifestyle with products from Staywell Copper exclusive phone patches to valuable jewelry & pet accessories.
StayWell Copper is a fast-growing brand in the United States. All products are Made in the USA from Superior Grade Premium Copper only to ensure the best quality and experience.
About Staywell Copper:
Marcia Reece is the lady who invented Sidewalk Chalk back in the 1970s. She has invented over 100 products – practical products solving everyday problems we all face. After she almost died from a deadly MRSA staph infection in her lower spine, she became “phobic” about finding an all-natural, chemical and drug-free way to kill the harmful bacteria threatening all of us. She endured six surgeries, having to learn to walk again and having final rites twice. Once she recovered, she began her research and product development.
She struggled with the side effects of what she endured to get well and wanted a non-invasive way to help all of us stay safe from the bacteria all around us, without contaminating our bodies with unknown or synthetic substances.
Introducing StayWell® Copper, a company on a mission to make safe, all-natural bacteria-killing products accessible to all. StayWell® Copper Phone Patch is made with the cleanest metal known to man, so your phone will never harbor harmful bacteria and viruses and will last and look great for years.
About Down Under Bedding:
Tony Sagar is a natural-born entrepreneur & co-founder of Down Under Bedding. Since 1989 the brand has sold millions of its natural unique sleep bedding products on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, etc. He has appeared on dozens of sleep & interior design podcasts and written featured articles on energy through restful sleep.
Tony has mentored dozens of budding entrepreneurs in his Shark Tank and Dragon's Den Style mentoring program, which has seen the rate of Entrepreneurship Skyrocket among young people in Canada.
Down Under Bedding & Pillow is a privately held Canadian company with a focus on deep, meaningful restful sleep solutions. For close to 40 years, Down Under Bedding has been retailing its private label products and other brands through its Toronto area retail store & it's out site downunderbedding.com
