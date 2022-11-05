Down Under Bedding Co-Founder, Tony Sagar Becomes an Amazon Influencer & Reaches Insider Plateau
Sleep Expert and Down Under Bedding co-founder expands the Amazon relationshipTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Down Under Bedding co-founder Tony Sagar has expanded his own personal brand along with the company he co-founded with his new success as an Amazon social media influencer. Mr. Sagar has reached the Insider level on Amazon from Rising Star and is setting his sets on the A-List category as his next target.
I felt this was the "natural next step in the evolution of our relationship with Amazon" he says. 20 years ago QVC, The Shopping Channel, etc pioneered the first video shopping experience and Amazon attends to take this to the next level since it will be blended with social media.
Any brands or influencers who can develop a following on & off of Amazon can expect to reap the rewards.
About Tony Sagar:
Tony Sagar is a natural-born entrepreneur & co-founder of Down Under Bedding.
Since 1989 the brand has sold millions of its natural unique sleep bedding products on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and their own branded stores.
He has appeared on dozens of sleep & interior design podcasts and written featured articles on energy through restful sleep.
About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:
It is a privately held Canadian company with a focus on deep, meaningful restful sleep solutions. For close to 40 years, Down Under Bedding has been retailing its private label products and other brands through its retail store & its own site downunderbedding.com
Mr. Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding & Pillow
+1 905-624-5854
