Submit Release
News Search

There were 286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,131 in the last 365 days.

Down Under Bedding Co-Founder, Tony Sagar Becomes an Amazon Influencer & Reaches Insider Plateau

Amazon Insider Influencer

Down Under Bedding Co-Founder, Tony Sagar reaches Insider level on Amazon

Tony's Amazon store

Tony's Reviews on Amazon Influencer Page

Amazon Down Under Bedding

Down Under Bedding Brand on Amazon

Sleep Expert and Down Under Bedding co-founder expands the Amazon relationship

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Down Under Bedding co-founder Tony Sagar has expanded his own personal brand along with the company he co-founded with his new success as an Amazon social media influencer. Mr. Sagar has reached the Insider level on Amazon from Rising Star and is setting his sets on the A-List category as his next target.
I felt this was the "natural next step in the evolution of our relationship with Amazon" he says. 20 years ago QVC, The Shopping Channel, etc pioneered the first video shopping experience and Amazon attends to take this to the next level since it will be blended with social media.
Any brands or influencers who can develop a following on & off of Amazon can expect to reap the rewards.

About Tony Sagar:
Tony Sagar is a natural-born entrepreneur & co-founder of Down Under Bedding.
Since 1989 the brand has sold millions of its natural unique sleep bedding products on platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, and their own branded stores.
He has appeared on dozens of sleep & interior design podcasts and written featured articles on energy through restful sleep.


About Down Under Bedding & Pillow:
It is a privately held Canadian company with a focus on deep, meaningful restful sleep solutions. For close to 40 years, Down Under Bedding has been retailing its private label products and other brands through its retail store & its own site downunderbedding.com

Mr. Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding & Pillow
+1 905-624-5854
email us here

Down Under Bedding's Viral YouTube Video

You just read:

Down Under Bedding Co-Founder, Tony Sagar Becomes an Amazon Influencer & Reaches Insider Plateau

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.