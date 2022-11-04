Caroline Co. Drug Task Force Dismantles Eastern Shore Drug Trafficking Operation

November 4, 2022

(FEDERALSBURG, MD) – A combined law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Caroline County man alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore.

The accused is identified as Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, Maryland. Aviles is currently being held at the Caroline County Detention Center without bond on the following charges:

7 Counts of CDS Possession with the intent to distribute narcotics

4 Counts of CDS Possession – Large Amount

8 Counts of CDS Possession – Not Cannabis

2 Counts of Firearm Possession with felony conviction

2 Counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm

2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm / Drug Traffic Crime

1 Count of Illegal Possession of Ammunition

The Caroline County Drug Task Force initiated the investigation. Information led police to Aviles who was believed to be distributing a large amount of cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamines in Caroline County and parts of Delaware.

Evidence was developed that enabled investigators to obtain a search warrant. With the assistance of the Talbot County Drug Task Force, Maryland State Police, Federalsburg Police Department and the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E Team, the search warrant was executed on November 3, 2022 in Federalsburg.

As a result of the search warrant, police recovered 678 grams of powder cocaine, 643 grams of crack cocaine, 1539 grams of heroin, 67 grams of fentanyl, 4,395 grams of marijuana, 2,333 grams of methamphetamine, 1441 pills of ecstasy, 49 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 79 Suboxone strips, 2 handguns, one of which is a ghost gun, and one vehicle.

The Caroline County Drug Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Denton Police Department, Federalsburg Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, Ridgely Police Department, Natural Resources Police and the Caroline County State’s Attorney’s Office.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov