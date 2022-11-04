RE: TRAFFIC ALERT - I 89 SB MM 71.2 BOLTON

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

I 89 SB IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKER 71.2 IN BOLTON is now open to traffic. Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON BARRACKS

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKER 71.2 is currently down to 1 lane due to a traffic accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

