Project managers Sandra Cabot and Brendan Dungan announced as certified economic developers

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Sandra Cabot and Brendan Dungan, project managers for DED’s Regional Engagement Division, are now Missouri Certified Economic Developers. Certification is provided through the Missouri Economic Development Council’s Missouri Certified Economic Developer (MoCED) Program.

“We’re proud of Sandra and Brendan’s commitment to growing our state’s economy and creating more opportunities for Missourians,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “These are two outstanding team members who are working hard to deliver economic development solutions. As they continue to serve their regions and our state, we congratulate them on taking their skill sets to this next level.”

Cabot has served as a project manager in the southeast region for three years. Throughout her time with Regional Engagement, Cabot supported local partners during the pandemic while assisting with business projects. Examples include investments from EnviCor Enterprises, Cargill, and Missouri Cobalt. Dungan has served with DED for two years and has contributed to investments from Hitachi Energy, EquipmentShare, and Peerless Products. Regional Engagement project managers span the state to promote business growth by providing local points of contact, access to resources, and economic development and trade solutions.

Developed through a partnership between DED and the Missouri Economic Development Council, MoCED certification is a professional development program requiring a combination of career experience, completion of coursework, and passing an exam. The MoCED designation certifies that the economic development professional has a broad understanding of Missouri’s economic development assets. Missouri Certified Economic Developers serve as knowledgeable resources and liaisons for businesses and communities as they look to grow and thrive in Missouri. Certification is offered to Missouri Economic Development Council members.

About the Division of Regional Engagement

The Regional Engagement Division serves as the first and primary contact for DED’s partners. The Division is responsible for business retention and expansion while guiding customers through the project process. Regional Engagement also refers to resources and provides solutions to fit customers’ needs.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. As one team built around the customer and driven by data, DED aspires to be the best economic development department in the Midwest. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.