Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of October 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great-value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Food & Supplements
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Airedale Backpack for Wearable Breast Pumps Elvie, Willow, Momcozy
• The SoothiPop Teether
• Flyaway Kids' Bed
• Busy Baby Bottle Bungee
Food & Supplements
• Inne Liquid Calcium
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Kids games - Bimi Boo Academy
• Shelly's Pearl
Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• DIY Tie Die Chalkboard T-shirts
• MicroKits Theremin KitM
Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, Video Games, etc.)
• Let's Sing! Songs For Little Activists / Let's Sing Songs For Big Activists
• The Incredible Stories of Bimi Boo and Friends
Children’s Picture Books
• Emily Bean and the Ocean Marine
• The Purple Cowboy in the Wild Wild West: Children’s Book
• Old Crabby Turtle
• The Alphabet With Milo: Two Tails Story Co. Rescue Series
• I Love You As Much And More Than This
• Peace and Quiet: Volume 1 of Keeping Up with the Car Chasers Series
• Charlotte’s Shoes
• The Animal In Me, Three
• Ziora’s Quest: Mommy’s Milk Rocks!
• Sometimes When I'm Bored
• Hound on a Scrounge: Childrens Picture Book
• From Small Beginnings
• Happy Jack Sad Jack: A Bullying Story
• Whisper Angel
• Rosie Finds Her Shine
• Battle of the Bass: Largemouth vs. Smallmouth
• Teddy No Stuff
• The Boogies And The Woogies
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• VTech® Level Up Gaming Chair™
• LeapFrog® Interactive Learning Easel
• LeapFrog® Magic Adventures Microscope™
• LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™
• VTech® DJ Beat Boxer™
• LeapFrog® LeapPods Max™
• LeapFrog® Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™
• VTech® My First Kidi Smartwatch™
• VTech® Switch & Go® Dragon Roadhog
• VTech® Marble Rush™ Corkscrew Rush Set™
• VTech® KidiGo™ NexTag™
• Remote control Volvo Excavator E568
• Force1 Scoot Pro Drone
• GoDice, The World's First Connected Dice
• Family Time Fun activity kit
• Zen Battle Game
• Bad Christmas Movie Bingo®
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Skill Sharpeners Geography
• Captain Cake: General Rock’s Secret
• Finding My Superpower: A book for dyslexic thinkers
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Corky Tails: Tales of a Tailless Dog Named Sagebrush: Sagebrush and the Never Summer Mountains
• Maral & Lupita: A Celebration of Friendship
• Music In Our Hearts, Songs of America
• The Seed of Faith: The Seed of Faith: A Christmas Miracle
Young Adult Books
• The Essential Self-Esteem Guide for Teens: A Self-Confidence Guide Book
Adult Books
• When Caregiving Calls: Guidance as You Care for a Parent, Spouse, or Aging Relative
• Mom Life Versus the Everyday Apocalypse: Tales of Survival from Marriage to Motherhood
