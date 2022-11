Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of October 2022

Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mom’s Choice Awards(MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great-value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”This month, Mom’s Choice Awardshas selected winners in the following categories:• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use• Food & Supplements• Educational Products & Electronic Learning• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)• Children’s Picture Books• Toys, Games & Puzzles• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)• Young Adult Books• Adult BooksGear, Accessories & Personal Use• Airedale Backpack for Wearable Breast Pumps Elvie, Willow, Momcozy• The SoothiPop Teether• Flyaway Kids' Bed• Busy Baby Bottle BungeeFood & Supplements• Inne Liquid CalciumEducational Products & Electronic Learning• Kids games - Bimi Boo Academy• Shelly's PearlActivities, Crafts & Hobbies• DIY Tie Die Chalkboard T-shirts• MicroKits Theremin KitMHome / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, Video Games, etc.)• Let's Sing! Songs For Little Activists / Let's Sing Songs For Big Activists• The Incredible Stories of Bimi Boo and FriendsChildren’s Picture Books• Emily Bean and the Ocean Marine• The Purple Cowboy in the Wild Wild West: Children’s Book• Old Crabby Turtle• The Alphabet With Milo: Two Tails Story Co. Rescue Series• I Love You As Much And More Than This• Peace and Quiet: Volume 1 of Keeping Up with the Car Chasers Series• Charlotte’s Shoes• The Animal In Me, Three• Ziora’s Quest: Mommy’s Milk Rocks!• Sometimes When I'm Bored• Hound on a Scrounge: Childrens Picture Book• From Small Beginnings• Happy Jack Sad Jack: A Bullying Story• Whisper Angel• Rosie Finds Her Shine• Battle of the Bass: Largemouth vs. Smallmouth• Teddy No Stuff• The Boogies And The WoogiesToys, Games & Puzzles• VTechLevel Up Gaming Chair™• LeapFrogInteractive Learning Easel• LeapFrogMagic Adventures Microscope™• LeapFrogMy Pal Scout Smarty Paws™• VTechDJ Beat Boxer™• LeapFrogLeapPods Max™• LeapFrogClean Sweep Learning Caddy™• VTechMy First Kidi Smartwatch™• VTechSwitch & GoDragon Roadhog• VTechMarble Rush™ Corkscrew Rush Set™• VTechKidiGo™ NexTag™• Remote control Volvo Excavator E568• Force1 Scoot Pro Drone• GoDice, The World's First Connected Dice• Family Time Fun activity kit• Zen Battle Game• Bad Christmas Movie BingoJuvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)• Skill Sharpeners Geography• Captain Cake: General Rock’s Secret• Finding My Superpower: A book for dyslexic thinkersJuvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)• Corky Tails: Tales of a Tailless Dog Named Sagebrush: Sagebrush and the Never Summer Mountains• Maral & Lupita: A Celebration of Friendship• Music In Our Hearts, Songs of America• The Seed of Faith: The Seed of Faith: A Christmas MiracleYoung Adult Books• The Essential Self-Esteem Guide for Teens: A Self-Confidence Guide BookAdult Books• When Caregiving Calls: Guidance as You Care for a Parent, Spouse, or Aging Relative• Mom Life Versus the Everyday Apocalypse: Tales of Survival from Marriage to MotherhoodPress Release InformationTo contact individual award-winners, use the links to their company websites to contact them directly.To contact Mom’s Choice Awardsabout our program, visit our website Email: media@momschoiceawards.com