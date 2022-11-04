New urgent and primary care centre opens in Port Moody

CANADA, November 4 - Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“When people make the brave decision to reach out for help, we want them to get the services they want. This new urgent and primary care centre will help more people in the Tri-Cities access the mental-health and substance-use supports they need and deserve.”

John Peters, councillor, kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation –

“kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation will benefit from this new primary care centre opening in Port Moody that will provide access to a variety of needed health-care services in one accessible location. We congratulate the Government of British Columbia for recognizing the importance of providing a one-stop location to help improve health-care services to all the residents of the Tri-Cities, including members and Elders of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation who live in the Tri-Cities.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health Authority –

“The expanded Port Moody Urgent and Primary Care Centre is an example of an effective and sustainable primary-care service that we require. With dedicated teams providing co-ordinated care in a trusting and safe setting, people in the Tri-Cities communities will have improved access to urgent care as well as connection to long-term-care providers. My gratitude to the Fraser Health teams, the Ministry of Health and the Fraser Northwest Division of Family Practice for working together with the Tri-Cities residents to improve the primary-care services, as well as the overall health of the communities.”

Dr. Nimeera Kassam, physician, medical director, Port Moody UPCC –

“Our UPCC will hopefully fill a special niche in the Port Moody area, providing timely urgent and longitudinal care – both of which are much needed in this ever-growing community. Our after-hours and weekend care will also hopefully help to decrease the burden on the ER, as patients will be able to access timely, non-emergent health needs. Team-based care will allow us to provide intentional, comprehensive, patient-centred care where the focus is to address the holistic needs of the person – body, mind, heart and spirit. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnerships with community primary-care providers, hospitals, mental-health and substance-use and others, in the hopes of fostering hope, health and healing.”

Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville –

“I have heard from many people in my constituency about the need for more access to medical care when they need it. I’m very happy that the permanent location is officially opening as it will expand capacity and help address this need.”

Fin Donnelly, MLA for Coquitlam- Burke Mountain –

“This is big news for people in the TriCities, as they will have greater access to health-care services in this new centre. I thank government for taking action.”

Mike Farnworth, MLA for Port Coquitlam –

“The new location of the Port Moody urgent and primary-care centre will go a long way to help people in the Tri-Cities communities access health care, both urgent and lifelong. It is really great to see a robust complement of clinical staff who will provide high-quality, team-based care to patients when they need it.”

Dr. Paras Mehta, co-chair and physician lead, Fraser Northwest Primary Care Network –

“The physicians of Fraser Northwest are committed to the need in our community where many have been without access to primary care. Port Moody, in particular, is lacking in access due to a variety of obstacles that make it challenging for new providers to set up practice. We look forward to the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Port Moody creating space for primary-care providers to care for people in Port Moody, and working together to support longitudinal primary care throughout the communities of Fraser Northwest.”

Michael Sandler, CEO, Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC –

“Nurses and nurse practitioners of B.C. are pleased to see that the knowledge, skills and expertise of the entire health-care team will be utilized to improve access to health care for all British Columbians through urgent and primary-care clinics. We believe that this approach will be pivotal in ensuring B.C. families can access health-care services, and we are excited to see the opening of another urgent and primary care clinic in B.C.”