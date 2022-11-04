RGV Marijuana Seizures Week In Review

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three marijuana smuggling events between October 28 and November 3, 2022, resulting in more than a quarter million dollars' worth of marijuana seized.

On October 28, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents seized over 76 pounds of marij0uana when camera operators observed subjects carrying bundles of drugs near Hidalgo. MCS agents responded to the area and seized two bundles abandoned in the brush near the Rio Grande. Agents searched the surrounding area but did not locate any subjects. The marijuana is valued at more than $60,000 USD.

Just after midnight on November 3, 2022, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents responded to suspicious activity near the river in Garceno, Texas. Agents interdicted approximately eight narcotic smugglers in the brush. The smugglers dropped their bundles of marijuana and fled toward the river and absconding into Mexico. Agents seized five bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 136 pounds and valued at more than $109,000 USD.

Shortly after, RGC agents working with the RGV Horse Patrol Unit interdicted another marijuana smuggling attempt not far from the previous seizure. During this event, agents again encountered eight subjects who abandoned four bundles of marijuana and absconded into Mexico. The marijuana weighed 112 pounds and is valued at almost $90,000 USD.

“I am very proud of the work RGV agents are doing on a daily basis to secure our border. In addition to the immigration challenges our agents face every day, they remain watchful of other criminal activities facing our communities. Since the beginning of the fiscal year, October 1, our agents have seized more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana,” stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.