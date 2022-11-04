VT Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 105 at the intersection of Woods Hill Road in Sheldon is currently closed due to a traffic accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
