Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,107 in the last 365 days.

Heavensent Releases His Debut Album, Tranquil Tantrum, a Peaceful Protest to the Modern World

Album cover art for Tranquil Tantrum by Heavensent

Tranquil Tantrum - Heavensent

BentBeat Productions

BentBeat Productions’ Heavensent unleashes a cross-genre album debut with songs ranging from struggling rebellion to dealing with his father’s untimely death.

When I was writing these songs I really just tried to get out of the way of my creativity and stop worrying about what everyone would think about me.”
— Heavensent
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone grows up in different ways with their own struggles. An individual’s emotional tendencies and personality is a direct result of their circumstances and the way they were raised. Heavensent takes us on a journey of his upbringing and the challenges he faced with his freshman album, Tranquil Tantrum.

Heavensent (Austin Kvalvik) is an artist on staff at BentBeat Productions in Portland, Oregon. In between producing, engineering, and playing guitar on other artists’ works, he found time to pen his own story with a battery of songs that would become this album.

“When I was writing these songs I really just tried to get out of the way of my creativity and stop worrying about what everyone would think about me,” recalls Heavensent. “It’s rare that I feel like my struggles are bad enough to complain about, but I know there are people out there like me who probably feel the same way. I hope listeners are inspired to conquer life’s challenges by the ways I’ve defeated my own.”

Tranquil Tantrum is officially a solo project. However, being on staff at a music production studio certainly has its job perks. BentBeat’s Dave Beatty and Krista Westfall acted in consulting and producer roles, and Katie Sax helped with engineering and kept important things organized. Other artists that contributed to the work include rappers Son*Tavo, Nobody47, Boy Azure, BlesT, and Loui B, and singers Bryanna Depiro and Tyson Trill, and Heavensent’s brother, Devin.

“I’m so grateful to so many talented people who helped with this album,” said a thankful Heavensent. “Trying to blend so many different times of my life and musical tastes was a beautiful challenge, but the team stepped up.”

Heavensent’s music might have you questioning what genre you enjoy listening to the most.

Tranquil Tantrum album is streaming now on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and wherever you find great music.


About Heavensent: Heavensent is a singer-songwriter/producer from the Pacific Northwest. His sound is a result of years of musical inspiration, fusing metal, rock, electronica and hip hop in his recordings.

About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is based in Portland, Oregon. Focusing on partnering with musicians to write, record, and release high quality broadcast-level music through streaming services, social media and traditional distribution. Entire catalog is available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and all major music sites. Please join in supporting musicians.

Dave Beatty
BentBeat Productions
+1 503.489.8275
info@bentbeat.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Delusion (Ft. Boy Azure) - Heavensent

You just read:

Heavensent Releases His Debut Album, Tranquil Tantrum, a Peaceful Protest to the Modern World

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.