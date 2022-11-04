Heavensent Releases His Debut Album, Tranquil Tantrum, a Peaceful Protest to the Modern World
BentBeat Productions’ Heavensent unleashes a cross-genre album debut with songs ranging from struggling rebellion to dealing with his father’s untimely death.
When I was writing these songs I really just tried to get out of the way of my creativity and stop worrying about what everyone would think about me.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone grows up in different ways with their own struggles. An individual’s emotional tendencies and personality is a direct result of their circumstances and the way they were raised. Heavensent takes us on a journey of his upbringing and the challenges he faced with his freshman album, Tranquil Tantrum.
— Heavensent
Heavensent (Austin Kvalvik) is an artist on staff at BentBeat Productions in Portland, Oregon. In between producing, engineering, and playing guitar on other artists’ works, he found time to pen his own story with a battery of songs that would become this album.
“When I was writing these songs I really just tried to get out of the way of my creativity and stop worrying about what everyone would think about me,” recalls Heavensent. “It’s rare that I feel like my struggles are bad enough to complain about, but I know there are people out there like me who probably feel the same way. I hope listeners are inspired to conquer life’s challenges by the ways I’ve defeated my own.”
Tranquil Tantrum is officially a solo project. However, being on staff at a music production studio certainly has its job perks. BentBeat’s Dave Beatty and Krista Westfall acted in consulting and producer roles, and Katie Sax helped with engineering and kept important things organized. Other artists that contributed to the work include rappers Son*Tavo, Nobody47, Boy Azure, BlesT, and Loui B, and singers Bryanna Depiro and Tyson Trill, and Heavensent’s brother, Devin.
“I’m so grateful to so many talented people who helped with this album,” said a thankful Heavensent. “Trying to blend so many different times of my life and musical tastes was a beautiful challenge, but the team stepped up.”
Heavensent’s music might have you questioning what genre you enjoy listening to the most.
Tranquil Tantrum album is streaming now on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and wherever you find great music.
About Heavensent: Heavensent is a singer-songwriter/producer from the Pacific Northwest. His sound is a result of years of musical inspiration, fusing metal, rock, electronica and hip hop in his recordings.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is based in Portland, Oregon. Focusing on partnering with musicians to write, record, and release high quality broadcast-level music through streaming services, social media and traditional distribution. Entire catalog is available on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and all major music sites. Please join in supporting musicians.
