Monthly Public Board Meeting Set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The IUB's monthly public meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in the Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. The meeting will be viewable by video livestream

AMENDED AGENDA 

9 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Consent Items
    1. Board Meeting Minutes
    2. Notification of Board Orders
    3. Delinquent Payments
  3. Action Items
    1. E-21351: Central Iowa Power Cooperative – Regarding Request for Waiver and Extension of Electric Transmission Line Franchise
    2. E-22471: Manilla Municipal Electric Utility – Regarding Electric Transmission Line Franchise
    3. E-22477: Central Iowa Power Cooperative – Regarding Electric Transmission Line Franchise
    4. E-22510: ITC Midwest LLC – Regarding Electric Transmission Line Franchise
    5. SPU-2021-0003: MidAmerican Energy Company – Regarding Closing Docket
    6. TF-2022-0017: Maquoketa Valley Rural Electric Cooperative – Regarding Full Tariff
    7. TF-2022-0203: T.I.P Rural Electric Cooperative – Regarding Full Tariff
  4. Discussion Items
    1. Rules Review
    2. Monthly Financials
    3. Litigation Update
  5. Other Business
    1. Service Awards
    2. FY23 Billing Rates
  6. Public Comments
  7. Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. Anyone interested in speaking is required to sign up in advance of the meeting at the table outside of the hearing room and provide their full name, address, and contact information. The Board cannot respond to comments regarding contested matters pending before the Board. 

To assure the meeting is orderly, meeting attendees are required to comply with the following:

  • No signs or placards will be permitted in the hearing room and the audience is expected to remain quiet and refrain from interrupting the meeting.
  • Those attending the meeting should behave in a respectful manner that allows all comments to be heard.
  • Mobile phones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to silent mode. Anyone answering phone calls must do so outside of the hearing room.
  • Meeting attendees are free to come and go as they wish, provided the meeting is not disrupted.

Anyone with disabilities who requires service assistance or information should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515.725.7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.

