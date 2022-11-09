NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Safety Enforcement Contract with City of Winter Park, Florida
Winter Park FL
NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Red Light Enforcement
Winter Park is replacing their existing red light enforcement program with NovoaGlobal's automated enforcement and Vision Zero solutions. We look forward to providing our best in class solution”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of Winter Park, Florida to implement systems and manage its Automated Traffic Enforcement Program.
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, NovoaGlobal offers its red light enforcement solution to the City of Winter Park.
NovoaGlobal was selected to provide the traffic safety program adding to its existing programs in Florida. NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Belle Isle, Gulf Breeze, and Crestview, Florida. The cost-neutral advanced technology will help to prevent accidents at intersections to keep loved ones safe.
“Winter Park reached out to replace their existing red light traffic enforcement program. Impressed with NovoaGlobal's automated enforcement and Vision Zero solutions, we look forward to the opportunity to provide our best in class service and technology for the City of Winter Park,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
NovoaGlobal® Florida-Based Photo Enforcement Solutions Provider