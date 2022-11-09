NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Safety Enforcement Contract with City of Winter Park, Florida

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Red Light Enforcement

Winter Park is replacing their existing red light enforcement program with NovoaGlobal's automated enforcement and Vision Zero solutions. We look forward to providing our best in class solution”
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of Winter Park, Florida to implement systems and manage its Automated Traffic Enforcement Program.

As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, NovoaGlobal offers its red light enforcement solution to the City of Winter Park.

NovoaGlobal was selected to provide the traffic safety program adding to its existing programs in Florida. NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Belle Isle, Gulf Breeze, and Crestview, Florida. The cost-neutral advanced technology will help to prevent accidents at intersections to keep loved ones safe.

“Winter Park reached out to replace their existing red light traffic enforcement program. Impressed with NovoaGlobal's automated enforcement and Vision Zero solutions, we look forward to the opportunity to provide our best in class service and technology for the City of Winter Park,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.

NovoaGlobal® Florida-Based Photo Enforcement Solutions Provider

NovoaGlobal Awarded Traffic Safety Enforcement Contract with City of Winter Park, Florida

About

NovoaGlobal® is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic management, photo enforcement and intelligence solutions designed to improve traffic safety, reduce road injuries and fatalities and help law enforcement reduce/solve crime in their communities.

