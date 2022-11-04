Private & Luxurious Estate at Hawks Ridge Golf Course to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

811 Hawks Nest Court Elegant finishes, elaborate amenities, and grand scale Private tennis court, basketball court, & recording studio Outdoor entertaining with a terraced swimming pool Exclusive Hawks Ridge Estate with golf course views

In cooperation with Joseph Fox of The Mountain Life Team, Keller Williams Realty Partner, 811 Hawks Nest Court to auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

A property of this magnitude located in a private golf community with so much to offer including a home theater, recording studio, tennis court, & so much more is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.” — Vice President of Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Greater Atlanta’s most exciting offerings today, 811 Hawks Nest Court raises the bar for luxury and will auction in November Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Currently listed for $8 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agents Joseph Fox of The Mountain Life Team, Keller Williams Realty Partner. Bidding is scheduled to open 15 November and gavel 21 November. Bidding will be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“A property of this magnitude located within a private golf community with so much to offer including a private home theater, professional recording studio, tennis court, and so much more is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. For it is even more rare with the ability to name your price..” - Vice President of Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

The magnificent footprint of your Hawks Ridge estate impresses you at first glance, yet the wide front porch welcomes you like an old friend. Elegantly lofted ceilings, oversized windows, and luxurious finishes abound inside and provide the perfect canvas for entertaining on a grand scale. Host a bridge or poker tournament from your game room, a wine tasting with vintages from your cellar, or watch the big game around your splendid bar. Music lovers will treasure the professionally outfitted recording studio. The delights don’t end inside. Step outside and admire your expansive and impeccably landscaped 8+ acres. A multitude of settings for outdoor entertaining await with your very own tennis court, basketball court, and a pool-house with a stage perfect for entertaining. Gather in the terraced pool and hot tub overlooking the golf course. Two outdoor kitchens are ideal anchors for casual get-togethers. For an intimate al fresco conversation, a private courtyard awaits.

The interior features a chef's kitchen with natural stone countertops and every amenity imaginable including a professional recording studio. The entertaining space extends to the outdoors with a terraced swimming pool and hot tub, an outdoor living space with a fireplace, and prime views of Hawks Ridge Golf Course.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the September Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

811 Hawks Nest Court is available for showings daily 1-4pm and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

811 Hawks Nest Court, Greater Atlanta, GA