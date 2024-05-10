Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open at $30M for the Legendary Estate of Fashion Icons Max and Lubov Azria, Founders of BCBG

The 'Azria Estate', 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California The 'Azria Estate', 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California The 'Azria Estate', 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California The 'Azria Estate', 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California The 'Azria Estate', 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California

Designed by famed Hollywood architect Paul Williams, bidding for the ‘Azria Estate’ closes 23 May in cooperation with The Beverly Hills Estates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened at $30 million for the ‘Azria Estate,’ a luxurious 30,000-square-foot residence, built in the 1930s and owned by Lubov Azria and the late Max Azria, founders of the renowned BCBGMAXAZRIA fashion brand. The Holmby Hills estate will be sold in cooperation with Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, with online bidding continuing through 23 May via the firm’s online marketplace.

The 'Azria Estate,' set at 10250 West Sunset Boulevard, covers nearly three acres and boasts 60 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Designed by renowned architect Paul Williams, known for his work with Hollywood elites, the estate features his signature Georgian Colonial style, highlighted by intricate details like trims, moldings, and grand columns. Williams, famous for designing homes for stars such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, crafted the 'Azria Estate' for Charles Correll, the star of Amos 'n' Andy. The property includes multiple structures and a gated driveway that can accommodate over 20 cars.

Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions, remarked, "The ‘Azria Estate’ has garnered an unprecedented level of interest. Its remarkable pedigree, storied legacy, and expansive scale sets it apart. In collaboration with Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and our combined reach and platform, we look forward to identifying the new owner on auction day, having collectively garnered the exposure that a magnificent home of this caliber rightfully deserves.”

The distinguished estate is the height of elegance and privacy, merging colonial architecture with modern amenities. Throughout the home, there are nine fireplaces, a library featuring a gold-domed ceiling, and a luxurious green onyx-lined bathroom. Other highlights include a catering kitchen, a spacious movie theater, and a discreetly accessed poker room. Additionally, there's a family room, gym, guest-maid's quarters, and a wine cellar.

The living room's French doors open to reveal a captivating infinity pool and a complete wellness spa with sweeping views of the verdant hills. Adjacent lies a Mediterranean-style spa with marble floors and walls, while a glass-enclosed tennis court awaits further away. Noteworthy amenities also include a greenhouse and five distinct gardens, offering serene retreats from the bustling city life, featuring Mediterranean and Japanese influences complete with ponds and a tea room.

“As we get ready to say goodbye to our home, we reflect on our original goal—to establish an environment that ignites inspiration. Our vision was to blend the idea of home as a personal utopia, a hub for family and friends, a venue for festivities, and a space that fosters creativity and imagination,” stated Lubov Azria. “The long history of talented and creative residents in this house speaks for itself. Many past inhabitants experienced their most productive and creative periods during their time here. Now, I aim to hand over the reins to the next fortunate owner, allowing them to carve out their own story in this beautiful residence, surrounded by its rich history and untapped potential.”

Holmby Hills, nestled in the prestigious Bel Air area of Southern California, is renowned for its exclusive status and unmatched access to the Westside. Homes in this elite community are discreetly tucked away behind majestic gates, ensuring utmost privacy. The neighborhood is home to esteemed landmarks like the Bel-Air Country Club and the iconic Bel Air Hotel, symbolizing luxury and sophistication in the West Los Angeles "Platinum Triangle." Situated along Sunset Boulevard, Holmby Hills attracts the city's elite, offering a lifestyle of opulence and tranquility amidst lush greenery and architectural marvels reminiscent of Hollywood's golden age. Its central location provides easy access to Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, UCLA, and Santa Monica, inviting residents to immerse themselves in its rich history and indulge in the grandeur of Hollywood's past.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Marc & Tiffany Angeles.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

###